On the Sunnyside

Acts of Kindness

I stopped at the Post Office on the way home from a pre-Christmas dinner with a group of friends. Helen was anxious to get home rather than wait in the car and get cold. I said that if the line-up was too long I’d go back to the Post Office later. The lineup was short. All I needed was to find out if the bulky envelope needed more postage. It needed another 35 cents. I had no change in my pocket. Not only that – my wallet wasn’t with me either. I told the clerk I’d have to go to the car to look for my wallet and I’d be right back.

Greg Casorso was also in the Post Office and offered to spare me the effort by providing the 35 cents. I gratefully accepted the help and rushed back to the car. At home I started to look for my wallet in the car. Couldn’t find it. Eventually I remembered that I had put it into the side pocket of my laptop carrying bag. Had Greg not offered me the 35 cents I would have been engaged in a very frustrating search and Helen in an even more anxious dilemma.

Thank you, Lord, and Greg, for a small act of kindness that prevented a big embarrassment. We may often think that a little act of caring for someone else is no big deal, but it is.

Henry Wiebe