On the Sunnyside

Was the Resurrection a Hoax?

Many have claimed that it couldn’t happen. It is just a myth. The Romans spread the tale that the body had been stolen by the disciples who then claimed He had come back to life.

Consider the following.

Jesus repeatedly declared that He would be arrested, killed and then rise again after 3 days. Who can make such a prediction and keep it?

Jesus was publicly executed so that there was no question about whether He actually had died.

The tomb was blocked by a stone that would require several strong men to move it. In addition it was sealed by Roman officials and guarded by soldiers whose lives would be forfeited if the body were to go missing.

On the third day they discovered that the tomb was empty and the soldiers were gone.

Jesus was seen alive by many of his disciples and at one point by over 500 at the same time who were available as eyewitnesses.

Previously terrified disciples who were hiding in fear were transformed by the resurrection into bold preachers of the gospel. Most of them ended up being persecuted and then executed for their faith. No one would gladly die for something he knew wasn’t true.

“And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.” 1 Cor. 15:11

The resurrection of Christ was the evidence God provided that sin’s penalty was paid, death had been conquered and Jesus is alive to serve as our Guide and Advocate.

Henry Wiebe