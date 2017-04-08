On the sunnyside

What’s Good About Good Friday?

A thief appeared before a judge for sentencing about a robbery. The defendant recognized the judge as a high school buddy and the judge recognized the thief. There was just the hint of a smirk on the thief’s face. He was sure of a lenient sentence but the judge handed down the maximum penalty. Then, taking off his robes he walked down to where the defendant stood and said, “I’ll pay the debt.”

We are approaching Good Friday – the day that reminds us of the crucifixion of Jesus. The Bible claims that He died for you and me. Why would He have to do that? He is offering to pay our debt. What debt is that? Have we done anything deserving capital punishment? We are told in Scripture that death is the earned wage of sin. Somebody has to pay. God is both loving and just, so He exacts the full consequence and then arranges to pay the debt Himself in the person of His Son. That is the most definitive expression of grace. It’s getting something really good when we deserved something really bad. That’s why it is called Good Friday.

What a gift!

Henry Wiebe