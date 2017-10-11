Up the hill – near Yellow Brick Rd

One person was flown to hospital after a serious crash Tuesday on Willowbrook Rd., near the intersection of Yellowbrick Rd.

It is believed a woman was extricated from her car. Air ambulance was dispatched, meeting emergency responders at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory shortly after 3 p.m.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth of the Penticton RCMP says they sent a crash scene analyst to the scene.

Willowbrook Fire Chief Brad Fossett said his department assisted the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department with the crash

Source: Castanet

Photo: contributed by ODN reader caught in traffic delay