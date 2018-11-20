On the ice – Osoyoos and Oliver – get along

The Osoyoos Oliver Daytime League Club Challenge was first started in 2002. Both Clubs thank the organizers back then for their drive to make this happen!!!.

Each Club now takes turns in hosting on a yearly basis and at the Osoyoos Curling Club we celebrated our 16th year.

This year based on a point system for all teams, Oliver won overall.

1st overall winner Oliver Club – based on points for the Team

Missing Dale Dodge, Skip, Left to right: Randy Gushulak, Terry Einarson and Wayne Danbrook

1st overall winner Osoyoos – based on points for the Team

Left to right: Lead Paul Gagnon, Second, Bev Toovey, Third Len Hughes and Skip Gerald Looy

2nd Overall winner Oliver, Donna Cooke team

Oliver so graciously had a plaque created for the overall points to share each year.

2nd Overall winner Osoyoos, Blair Chappell team

Lonnie Mader, Lead, Blair Chappell,Skip, Fred Perrin, Third and Danny Baron, Second.

Nancy Katerenchuk and Mike Kelly – thanks folks from ODN