On stage – if you go – you will enjoy it

SOUTH OKANAGAN CONCERT SOCIETY

3rd concert February 9, 2018

Friday, February 9th, Cari Burdett and her ensemble will be on stage at Venables Theatre at 7:30 pm as part of the South Okanagan Concert Society’s winter season. The program entitled “Sweet Love” is the perfect Valentine treat!

Recently returned from studying on the big island of Hawaii with Rhiannon and Grammy Award winner, pianist and composer Lawrence Hobgood, Burdett’s rich mezzo voice stirs the heart and takes the audience around the world in song. She delivers a vibrant genre-defying, fusion of jazz, folk, opera and world music seamlessly blending multiple European languages with a timeless, theatrical air. Feel yourself transported into the night clubs of Paris, Rome, Berlin and New York. Enjoy the timeless enchanting romantic performance of 40’s French Swing, Spanish Gypsy Jazz and aching Italian love songs that sizzle with energy and passion.

Cari will be accompanied by some amazingly talented instrumentalists. Juno award winning violinist Meredith Bates will be there with gypsy jazz guitarist Marc Atkinson, John Lee on bass and Adrian Dolan on piano, accordion and mandola.

Get your tickets on line at <venablestheatre.ca> or, for those who prefer to buy in person, at the theatre box office on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 10 and 3 pm. Tickets $21 when you purchase a ticket or tickets to 2 shows. A single ticket in advance is $23 and a single ticket at the door is $25. Children and youth are only $2.50.

Burdett’s style, ‘Dramatic Gypsy Cabaret’ is the culmination of years of study and performance. Like her gypsy ancestors, Cari is a troubadour, performing and teaching across Canada, Europe, USA and China. Her multifaceted education includes classical voice, new music, opera, vocal improvisations, art song, dance, acting and musical theatre.

Burdett holds a music degree from McGill University and a Master’s degree in Opera from the Royal Academy of Music, London. She presently resides in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island and joyously shares the fruits of her training through performances and teaching as Director of Lila Music Centre in Duncan, B.C.

On February 10th, the day after this concert, Cari will be hosting in Summerland a Vocal Training Workshop for adults and teens from 1 – 3 pm. The workshop is geared towards those who love to sing and harmonize but want to dive in and explore rhythm, musical structure, harmonies, resonance and blending.

Don’t miss Cari and her Ensemble on their Valentine themed tour, “Sweet Love”.