On line survey – have your say on long term rentals in neighbourhoods

To guide Oliver Town Council on possible amendments to regulatory bylaws a short survey is available online at http://www.oliver.ca/short-term-rental-survey.

A Short-term Vacation Rental Brief provides some background information and items to consider prior to completing the survey.

”Each community has unique needs and wants regarding Short-term Vacation Rentals, determining the “best” approach for Oliver will be determined through the results of the on-line survey,” said Mayor Martin Johansen. “Achieving a balanced approach begins with us hearing from citizens and getting a broad sense of where the community sits on this topic”.

A Question and Answer session with Staff is scheduled in Council Chambers, June 4th, 3:00 – 5:00 pm.