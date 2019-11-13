Oliver’s water facts

One of the first if not first provincial water districts – the Southern Okanagan Lands Project – built a massive irrigation system 1918-1927 at Oliver

Presently 5200 acres of farmland watered by the Town of Oliver’s water utility with 600 agricultural connections fueled primarily by river water diverted into the “ditch”

In town 2400 residential connections – 640 of the same in the rural area with about 6500 people provided with potable well water.

All homes are metered

Quote from Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger – the use of residential water has declined by 50 percent since 1999.

With the conversion of orchard land or high density plantings the amount of agricultural water is on the decline.