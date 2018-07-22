Oliver’s Roots and Fruit Expo

Mark your calendars – Saturday August 18th

The countdown is on: there are less than five weeks to go until Oliver’s second annual Roots and Fruits Expo, Saturday, August 18th! The Expo is an all day, free-to-all, fun for all ages celebration of Oliver, its agriculture and its history.

The day kicks off at 10:30am with Oliver’s annual Sunshine Festival Parade led by the Summerland Pipe Band. Parade entry forms are available on Oliver Parks and Recreation’s website. Let your creative juices fly and put together a fun/silly/artistic entry in our parade. It’s a great way to showcase your business/group and a fabulous and fun way to support community spirit.

Once the parade wraps up, stroll right on down to the Oliver Community Park: the Roots and Fruits Expo gets rolling at 11:00 and is jam-packed with fun, free entertainment right through until 10:00 that evening.

In addition to non-stop music and on-stage entertainment, a sampling of the activities and exhibits includes: mechanical bull rides, pie eating contests, pony rides ($5/ride), baby goat petting, a pop-up water-park, a waterslide, bouncy castles and giant sandbox, wine barrel train rides, zucchini car racing, Roots and Fruits Arts Show and Tea, a Poultry in Motion mobile chicken barn, henna tattoos, gold panning, kids’ art stations, an Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre exhibit, a beverage garden featuring local beer, cider and wine; a pop-up farmers’ market; food trucks (including Peter Ze German, the Wienery, Vagabond Kitchen, Hawaiian Shave Ice and more); and a Roots and Fruits Exhibition of locally grown/made produce, baking, art and more.

Oliver Parks and Recreation could still a few more hands at the Oliver Roots and Fruits Expo. Are you willing to lend a couple of hours? Please contact Katie at 250 498 4985 to sign up.