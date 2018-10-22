Oliver’s new voice on council

Aimee Grice said in an interview Sunday she thinks her work over the past year in the community is what paid off in her win. “People see me as someone who is approachable and they feel they can talk to me.”

She said fears about crime in the community will be at the top of her agenda, once she gets her feet wet. And, of course, she will continue to work toward more affordable housing in Oliver.

Grice ran as a new face with fresh ideas, seeking to be the voice of younger families and the artistic community. She helped create a local affordable housing society, which is planning to break ground on a project in the spring.

Source: Penticton Herald

Thanks as always for the opportunity! Once I get my feet wet, I would like to begin discussing with Council and our new Mayor crime prevention options that the town can implement. I think there are things we can do at the local level to help our residents. I will also of course continue my work towards more affordable housing in Oliver. I believe this is a key component in revitalizing our downtown core. I am also eager to continue having great conversations with the residents of Oliver. Knocking on doors was such a unique experience and wonderful way to learn about the hopes, dreams and priorities of my friends and neighbours.

I remain available to listen at any time – for now you can reach me at aimeeforoliver@gmail.com.

Keep your eyes open for the first “Councillor Chat”. I would also like to say that I don’t relish in the fact that my win resulted in Maureen’s loss. I have the utmost respect for her and her contribution to the Town. I’d also like to thank Ron for his many years dedicated to community service in the Town of Oliver. To Dermott- great show, you’ll get it next time! I look forward to getting to know Martin and have high hopes that he will live up to the promises he made during his campaign. I am excited to join Petra, Larry and Dave on council and trust that they will guide me during the early days.

Now let’s get to work!

Source: Email response to ODN inquiry which included the following

Name three things you should do now you are a councilor – and answer these questions.