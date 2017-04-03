Oliver’s Mount Baldy ski hill – the season over – some changes or ??

Kevin Rand – shown at right

Rand appointed – New General Manager at Mt. Baldy ? – no contact yet but hill sources state that this is an accurate description – Kevin last season had the job title of “risk manager” for the resort. Both he and wife have business experience. He is resident homeowner at Baldy and works part time as a paramedic.

Confirmation: mentioned only on Mt. Baldy BlogSpot

We contacted Managing Director Joey O’Brien vacationing in Florida – ” don’t believe the rumours ” he said.

Who should anyone believe. I have talked to a number of insiders and all say a change will be announced shortly.

Maybe a real estate marketing company (consultancy) for selling prime ski real estate. All land up in value. Leave the hill to the locals and those that own land now. ????

ODN is known for one thing – we listen, we care about our community and we will print your release on the news.

It was a good year at Baldy even though I was not involved in advertising.

Season passes up. Marketing at a high point. Joint promotions for a year round resort in play.

Something is not clear. Can YOU clear it up?

Owner: Victor Tsao

Managing Director Jamie O’Brien

Marketing: daughter Stephanie O’Brien

Source Material:

skibaldy.blogspot.com

General Manager – Kevin Rand

It’s Baldy – if you haven’t heard a rumour by lunch time – start one.

The buzz is on the hill, and I don’t have a lot of information, but here is what I have for you.

BMR is well on the way to planning for the upcoming months, and congratulations are in order for Kevin Rand who has been promoted to General Manager.

Kevin has been in discussions with Matt and other operations staff, and is looking forward to the challenge. I wish Kevin, Matt and the rest of the team well, and look forward to working with them again.

Two more days for this season – pack up and put away – then hopefully all will get some days off to rest before the pace picks up again.

***

Joey O’Brien Manager Director Baldy Mountains Resort

April 2, 2017

Rumours: they spread faster than wildfire and have more energy than a volcano.

The smaller the organization, the faster and more vivid they become.

Allow me to off with the obvious and move towards the future …

The Season is Ending

Yes. today is our last day – and this is sad, but actually, it’s amazing!

When I think back to the grumpy fella I met in “Dirty Harry’s” in Osoyoos on November 25th who asked, “Do ya think ya will get open this year?” and I carefully explained all the permits, approvals, work completed and how much adequate snowfall we needed to allow us to open by December 1st he replied, “Naww, you won’t get open this year, maybe next year.”

To say that we were unprepared to open is an understatement. But we did it anyway. Despite the fact that we were so far from ready.

In mid-November, we were inspected by our insurance company and they only gave us an 84% for operational readiness. We pushed on.

When that same inspector returned the 3rd week of February we got 98%!

This change is a metaphor for the season: as the year went on we got better and better at our game. Change is happening. But this was always planned. It is not haphazard, nor a surprise.

Year one, we knew that champions were going to emerge, they always do. We also knew there would be a lot of turn-over as this is the way it goes by the end of a first year.

We have huge projects in front of us! But, we need to catch up with permitting, structure and stability. This requires strategic guidance.

As such, we are assembling a strategic guidance committee – which will be comprised of experts in many fields associated with Baldy and the alpine resort business. I myself, hope to be a part of this.

Committee and Team Growth

We are all aware of Baldy’s unstable history. In the past, there has been a lot of change that has lead to a crash and burn. However, this time there is the fiscal stability to allow us to take our time and get it right. With this, we thank our very patient ownership group.

So dear friends, when you watch our progress please don’t measure us through the lens of our predecessors. Rather, take stock in knowing that the steps required to move forward will be taken keeping in mind what is the best for Baldy and a young, rapidly-growing organization.

Don’t listen to the rumour mill or those who gain from them.

-Snowy Joey.