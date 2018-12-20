Oliver’s ice arena is 50 years old – needs a fix – but how?

***

Oliver’s Ice Arena – Built in 1969. Building owned by RDOS – land owned by Town of Oliver

Needed upgrades – up to 3 million dollars

Reserves for the arena being built up over time

A large grant request being made – after a decision today – at the regional district.

The main “to be fixed” item has been the brine pipes under the concrete slab . The brine pipes have begun to leak and need replacement.

An assessment of the entire building has been done.

Concerns:

Accessibility to bleachers, washrooms/dressing rooms, size of rink, ice cooling system, age of building.

Need a larger ice surface to provide a regulation sized rink to attract semi-pro teams.

***

Option 1 cost 2.4 million$ – the basics

Option 2 cost 9.8 million$ – basics and the wish list that includes upper mezzanine, administration, and indoor run/walk track

***

Option 1 – If the federal/provincial grant is approved about $670 thousand is needed from local taxpayers

Option 2 – If the same grant is approved for a larger overall cost the local contribution would be 2.16 million dollars – and that would mean

a referendum for assent of electors.

If no grant – it is back to square one – what can local electors afford? What must be done soon?