Oliver’s ice arena is 50 years old – needs a fix – but how?

***
Oliver’s Ice Arena – Built in 1969. Building owned by RDOS – land owned by Town of Oliver
Needed upgrades – up to 3 million dollars
Reserves for the arena being built up over time
A large grant request being made – after a decision today – at the regional district.
The main “to be fixed” item has been the brine pipes under the concrete slab . The brine pipes have begun to leak and need replacement.
An assessment of the entire building has been done.
Concerns:
Accessibility to bleachers, washrooms/dressing rooms, size of rink, ice cooling system, age of building.
Need a larger ice surface to provide a regulation sized rink to attract semi-pro teams.
***
Option 1 cost 2.4 million$ – the basics
Option 2 cost 9.8 million$ – basics and the wish list that includes upper mezzanine, administration, and indoor run/walk track
***
Option 1 – If the federal/provincial grant is approved about $670 thousand is needed from local taxpayers
Option 2 – If the same grant is approved for a larger overall cost the local contribution would be 2.16 million dollars – and that would mean
a referendum for assent of electors.
If no grant – it is back to square one – what can local electors afford? What must be done soon?
Leave a Reply