New Years Baby – Oliver – thought you would like to know – Marlene Bolenback

Our beautiful baby boy finally decided to grace us with his presence. Kade George Terry Bolenback. Born January 3 @ 8:32pm. 7.12lbs and 21.9 inches and Penticton Hospital.

We couldn’t be happier, and Emma is so excited to be a big sister!

Curtis and Tatum Bolenback

