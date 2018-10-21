Oliver’s election by the numbers

For rural director 1002 people voted – you could vote for 1

For rural water councillors only 378 voted – you could vote for 2 (add all votes and divided by two)

For Mayor 1598 people voted – you could vote for 1

For town regular councillors only 1405 people voted – you could vote for 4

The rub: when more than 1 choice is available – you could vote for 1, 2, 3 or 4 – that skews the numbers

All candidates for councillor – got more votes than Mayor Hovanes and some (4) got more than the winner.

What are elections? A popularity contest. A choice of voters for leadership. A way of making a statement. A protest.

Time for a change.

Voter turnout was high – higher than a by-election and higher than a contest without a Mayor’s race. We will have to wait forthat count.