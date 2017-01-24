Oliver’s Downtown Action Plan

The Downtown Action Plan will outline the different types of activities the Town of Oliver and partners could pursue to retain existing businesses, attract new investment, and enhance the public realm to support the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Oliver. It is being developed with the support of the BC Rural Development Fund.

The Downtown Action Plan will be developed with support from Town of Oliver staff and Council, the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen planning staff (who provide day-to-day planning support for Oliver) and a consultant team. The consultant team includes EcoPlan and the Arlington Group.

The project began in November 2016 and will be completed in March 2017.

Downtown revitalization was identified by Oliver Council as acore issue to explore in their 2016 Strategic Plan and a topic to explore with residents through the soon-to-be-completed Town of Oliver Official Community Plan (OCP). As one of the community’s most valued places, its revitalization also emerged as Oliver residents’ top priority through OCP engagement. This feedback and input will be built upon in this project. While relevant policies will be referenced, this plan will be a strategic document rather than a policy document.

The plan area includes the area designated as Town Centre in the 2017 Official Community Plan and zoned as C-3 in Oliver’s Zoning Bylaw. This area is shown on the map below. The scope of this plan will include policy recommendations and strategic action recommendations, with a focus on actions that can be implemented by the Town of Oliver or by the Town in coordination with community partners. Recommendations may include policy changes, physical improvements and improvement programs, business development and retention programs, and coordinated marketing.

As a strategy document, the final plan will identify simple, low cost “quick start” opportunities that can be implemented in the short-term to help put the project “on the ground,” build momentum for future actions, and provide a learning-by-doing opportunity for future actions. The final plan will also outline longer-term action ideas that the Town of Oliver could apply for in the next BC Rural Dividend Fund intake, which is anticipated for March or April 2017.

Official Community Plan

To be adopted in early 2017, the new Official Community Plan includes policies that incorporate Smart Growth on the Ground and Wine Village concepts, while allowing greater flexibility in how they may be developed. Current OCP objectives (Chapter 9 Town Centre) for the area include:

.1 Revitalize Downtown and reinforce its role as the commercial, institutional and social heart of the community.

.2 Retain existing business and institutional uses, while supporting their expansion and attracting additional cultural, entertainment, and commercial development to the area.

.3 Support additional mixed-use, commercial/office/residential uses, including development that includes multi-family uses.

.4 Encourage the integration of multi-family residential uses above ground floor commercial uses.

.5 Supports the strategic, coordinated and gradual expansion of mixed-use commercial – residential or high density residential development along Station Street.

.6 Support opportunities to enhance the Town of Oliver’s image as the “Wine Capital of Canada”.

Specific policies in the 2017 OCP designate the downtown area as Town Centre (TC) for pedestrian oriented, mixed-use retail, office, food and beverage, tourist commercial, and medium and high density multi-family residential, primarily above commercial uses. Policies also encourage continued beautification efforts, the strategic use of town lands, and a coordinated parking strategy. The area is also subject to a form and character development permit.