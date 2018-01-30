Young Oliver woman – flees in stolen vehicle – nabbed in Princeton

RCMP arrested a woman last Friday, after a female driver allegedly struck a female pedestrian in Oliver and then fled.

The arrest by police occurred in Princeton after a separate accident incident there.

Oliver RCMP responded to a report of an injured female in the 6000 block of Lakeside Drive. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been hit by a vehicle, following a disagreement between the victim and the driver over the sale of a car.

Separate interview – ODN with Tricia Hebert , 49 years – I was run-over by the car several times and taken to hospital with the doctors surprised I was not hurt as much as would be expected. No broken bones, but a lot of bruises. ((The incident near Arbor Crest – rental side))

Car to be sold for less than $400. Both individuals knew each other but Hebert said – something was awry when driver used a screw driver to start engine.

The suspect driver, a 22 yr-old Oliver woman fled prior to police attendance.

Police also confirmed that vehicle in question had been stolen in Oliver the night before. The Oliver RCMP immediately advised neighbouring detachments about the incident. After leaving the Oliver area, the Oliver RCMP were advised that the woman was involved in a collision in Princeton and was taken into custody by the Princeton RCMP.

Angelene Solien aka (Sexy Angel on FB – Angeleina Desaray) was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, January 29, to face charges of assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property, failure to stop. to offer assistance, and theft of a motor vehicle.