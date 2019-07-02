Oliver wins $100,000 – thanks to BCAA and the voters that supported the project

Oliver Small Wheels Playground
Improvements
Our existing skatepark was built in 2000 in memory of a local teenager and passionate skateboarder who died in a tragic accident. While the genesis of the original skatepark is beautiful – it came into being because of the vision, commitment and hard work of local youth – its actual design had flaws from the start, making most of the features unusable or impossibly difficult. It’s only gotten worse since then: today, virtually all of the features are crumbling, bent, uneven and broken.
Oliver Parks & Rec (OPRS) has been working since 2014 to make an improved skatepark a reality. OPRS contracted a skatepark design firm to create concept drawings, a quote and a budget, and the project is now shovel ready! To make the park usable, the original cement slab can stay (a huge money saving) but virtually all of the ramps and other features need to be replaced. Based on community consultation including lots of input from excited kids and teens, the vision is to:
– install ‘street-style’ features that are fun for all ages, all abilities and multiple kinds of ‘wheels’ (ie: scooters, bikes, skateboards, etc);
– install seating and lighting; and
– install pathways from the nearby parking lots to make the skatepark more accessible to all.
Comments
Carolyn Madge says
Congratulations to each and every person who supported this project by voting and promoting this small wheels park. Congratulations to all those who were involved in organizing the application and to those who spent so much time bringing this to being one of three $100,000 projects in British Columbia. The kids of our community deserve a place to call “home” and it was obvious by the response in voting that many of us agreed with our kids!
Cathryn Pidduck says
Such a great announcement! Congratulations to the committee who did the hard work, including the students who worked so hard to convince us to vote.
Terry Beddome says
This is wonderful news for our small community. Way to go team!