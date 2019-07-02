Oliver wins $100,000 – thanks to BCAA and the voters that supported the project

Improvements

Our existing skatepark was built in 2000 in memory of a local teenager and passionate skateboarder who died in a tragic accident. While the genesis of the original skatepark is beautiful – it came into being because of the vision, commitment and hard work of local youth – its actual design had flaws from the start, making most of the features unusable or impossibly difficult. It’s only gotten worse since then: today, virtually all of the features are crumbling, bent, uneven and broken.

Oliver Parks & Rec (OPRS) has been working since 2014 to make an improved skatepark a reality. OPRS contracted a skatepark design firm to create concept drawings, a quote and a budget, and the project is now shovel ready! To make the park usable, the original cement slab can stay (a huge money saving) but virtually all of the ramps and other features need to be replaced. Based on community consultation including lots of input from excited kids and teens, the vision is to:

– install ‘street-style’ features that are fun for all ages, all abilities and multiple kinds of ‘wheels’ (ie: scooters, bikes, skateboards, etc);

– install seating and lighting; and

– install pathways from the nearby parking lots to make the skatepark more accessible to all.