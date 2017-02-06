Oliver wines featured at Canadian Culinary event

Eleven of Canada’s top chefs competed in three events over the weekend in Kelowna, with one goal, to be crowned the Canadian Culinary Champion.

And the 11th annual Canadian Culinary Championship crowned its winner Saturday night, with the new Champion Chef Jinhee Lee of Foreign Concept in Calgary, winning with her finale dish being “Cha Ca La Vong” featuring turmeric fish mosaic with dill and was paired with the Bartier Brothers 2014 (Gewurztraminer) from Oliver.

Standing ovations from the crowd applauded the winners of the bronze and silver medals as they were announced. Chef Eric Hanson from Prairie Noodle Shop in Edmonton took the bronze, and the silver was awarded to Chef Joe Thottungal from Coconut Lagoon in Ottawa. Pairings were Spot Prawn with Plum paired with the 2015 Culmina Family Estate Winery (Unicus) from Oliver for Eric’s bronze dish and the poached halibut infused with Kerala spices, fish curry crumbs, and woodland mushroom aviyal for Joe’s silver and was paired with Huff Estates 2015 Riesling, Prince Edward County, Ontario.

The Grand Finale at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort and Conference Centre saw the eleven chefs competing in an all-out, slam-down competition. Dishes were partnered with their chosen Canadian wine or beer. The evening was simply delicious, with the very best of Canada’s culinary scene fully evident.

