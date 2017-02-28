Oliver Town council report

Revised OCP passes two readings, faces public hearing in two weeks

By ROY WOOD

Nearly two years after council began the process, the town of Oliver has an updated Official Community Plan.

The new OCP needs to go through a public hearing and another council vote, but on Monday council unanimously approved first and second reading to approve what the town website refers to as “the overriding document that governs land use” in the town.

The OCP sets out, in broad strokes, how the town sees itself growing and developing into the future.

In his report to council, planner Chris Garrish said the updated plan meets statutory requirements for five years worth of land for residential housing, policies aimed at providing “affordable, rental and special needs housing” and greenhouse gas emissions targets.

Other highlights of the OCP revision include:

An expanded and enhanced chapter on local economic development;

Revised and expanded policies that focus on developing and revitalizing the downtown and Station Street areas;

New policies about protecting ALR lands inside the town to help maintain Oliver’s unique sense of place;

Revised and expanded policies around multi-family and mixed-use residential development in the downtown;

A new health, wellbeing and community development chapter along with new policies on healthier-built environments, active transport and local food security; and

New transportation policies aimed at road and traffic safety on Highway 97, improvements for pedestrians and cyclists and expanded policies around accessibility.

The OCP update process began in early 2015 when council identified it as a priority. In January 2016 a contract was awarded to EcoPlan International and Arlington Group.

The consultants launched their project in March 2016 with a “public engagement strategy” that included: three open house events in May, June and October 2016 involving over 100 people; a community survey of 146 individuals; two “open” council sessions; three newsletters; and extensive reviews of the draft plan.

The OCP that passed first and second reading by council on Monday will be the subject of a public hearing in two weeks, at 7 p.m., Monday, March 13 in the council chambers.

If there are no revisions, the revised OCP bylaw will be given third and final reading and adopted by council.