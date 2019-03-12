Oliver Town Council – briefs

1. Moved, seconded and carried that

Town staff write letter for Mayor’s signature stating that the People of Oliver would prefer the continuation of flight schedule to and from Penticton to Vancouver.

Resolution indication a proposed schedule of flights would have an impact on business and economic development by curtailing early and late flight to and from

Penticton Airpor.

2. Moved, seconded and carried that

More than one hour discussion on future of road and sidewalk project – Okanagan to Kootenay ” Earle Crescent ” – Council will vote later today on Option #3 a full rehab on the street

broken into two parts with a final decision once tenders are let and residents have been consulted.