Oliver talent featured at Mall fund raiser

WHAT: NEW FORMAT for the 39thannual Share a Smile Telethon and Online Auction Fundraiser, a one-afternoon charity fundraising event open to the public that features live entertainment from local music & dance groups, a silent online auction, face-painting, a photo-booth, jelly bean jar contest, giveaways and much more. The event – being hosted for the first time at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre for – will feature free live entertainment from local performers. On the list of performers are two local groups: Oliver Elementary School Chorus led by Lori Martine as well as The Oliver Dance Studio led by director Leah Moen. In addition to entertainment, there will be face-painting by donation, giveaways and 12 telethon panels working hard on the phones soliciting for donations.

WHO: OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre—a non-profit organization based in Penticton that works to improve the lives of children facing developmental challenges and disorders.

WHEN: Sunday, November, 18thfrom 12:00-5:00 pm

WHERE: Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Penticton

Organizer Meg Dimma says “This is a great opportunity for the public to watch all the wonderful talent in person. There is something here for everyone!”