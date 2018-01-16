Design/build concept for skateboard park approved

Directors of the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society have now approved the expenditure of nearly 17 thousand dollars for the design of a brand new “Small Wheels Playground”.

The idea of a design and build tender was approved last year and tenders went out.

The board will proceed with obtaining a design only at this time and granted the business to New Line Skateparks of Langley. This comes after an extensive review by the Town of Oliver, OIB staff and representatives and a Parks sub committee.

Once all the funds are in place, grants received and donations complete the $180 thousand construction will go ahead based on the design work.

“New Line Skateparks is Canada’s longest running and most respected municipal skatepark design and construction team. As industry pioneers with nearly 200 highly recognized projects and over a decade of concrete skatepark development experience, our team of Registered Landscape Architects, Engineering Experts, Construction Professionals, and Passionate Skateboarders offers a signature brand of design and construction expertise focused on creating integrated skateboarding environments that truly respond to the needs of youth while thoughtfully considering the entire community.”