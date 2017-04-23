Bizarre chase and arrest in Princeton of Oliver man – wanted by police

45 year old Afshin Maleki Ighani of Oliver, was arrested in Princeton BC, early Saturday afternoon following the report of woman being kidnapped.

At 11:00 am, the Princeton RCMP received information that an adult woman had allegedly been forcibly confined in her vehicle by Afshin Maleki Ighani. Ighani had been the subject of a warrant for his arrest for attempt murder, stemming from a shooting incident in Oliver earlier this week.

Today’s incident in Princeton began with a male and a female being in the company of Ighani in the man’s car. It was reported that while in a restaurant parking lot, the male was ordered out of the car and Ighani left with the man’s girlfriend still in the car. The male victim then allegedly stole a motorcycle from the restaurant parking lot and attempted to follow Ighani, who had departed Princeton Eastbound. All three individuals were known to each other.

RCMP checkpoints were set up in the Keremeos area, in efforts to intercept the vehicle, however only the male on the motorcycle was observed coming through, at which time he failed to stop for police. Penticton RCMP officers located the stolen motorcycle in Ok Falls shortly after. The man had abandoned the motorcycle and fled the area on foot. Efforts are underway to locate the man.

The RCMP Southeast District helicopter had been dispatched at the onset of the incident, with police eventually being able to locate the vehicle via a cell phone ping in the Manning park area headed towards Princeton.

At one point the vehicle was spotted by the RCMP helicopter entering the town of Princeton where officers on the ground converged on it in a local trailer home park. RCMP officers noted that the vehicle was still occupied by Ighany and the woman. At one point in the efforts to arrest Ighani, an officer discharged a firearm towards the vehicle. Ighani left the vehicle without the woman who remained inside the car, however he was tracked and captured by an RCMP dog team a short distance away in a wooded area nearby.

Extensive investigative efforts continued on throughout the week since the shooting incident in Oliver. They involved a large number of police resources from the various detachments from the Penticton South Okanagan Regional Detachment, in order to safely apprehend Mr. Ighani. We are relieved that we were able to take him into custody without any harm to the public or our officers. We also thank the media and the public for the receipt of several sightings since his warrant being issued and made public , stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk.

None of the individuals were injured during the arrest. RCMP investigators are continuing to investigate.

Afshin Maleki Ighani remains in custody on the strength of the arrest warrant and is anticipated to be remanded into custody with the further charges being considered, stemming from Saturday’s incident.