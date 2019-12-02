Oliver Rotary supporting World Neighbours for 29 years

International director of the Oliver Rotary Club Russell Work, presents this cheque to Dale Dodge, director for World Neighbours Canada at a recent meeting.

Oliver Rotary has been supporting World Neighbours Canada (WNC) in their work in Nepal for much of the past 29 years. The past 4 years, in a project sponsored by Global Affairs Canada, WNC has been working with partners in Nepal to facilitate the installation of 11 gravity water systems that will service 3400 villagers, and of over 4000 toilets that will impact over 20,000 villagers. Life changing stuff!! Many thanks to Oliver Rotary.