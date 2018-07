Pat Hampson (left), a director with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, receives a $10,000 donation from Oliver Rotary past-president Dale Cory.

The Rotary Club of Oliver has now contributed more than $20,000 to the SOS Medical Foundation’s $20-million campaign to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

The new PRH tower is due to open in April 2019.