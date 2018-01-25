Oliver RCMP report

On January 23rd, 2018 Oliver RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of Road 9. The registered owner stated that the vehicle was left in his driveway the previous evening but was no longer there. A member attended the residence and observed the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway with fresh footprints leading into the carport. The member, knowing the owner was not in town, believed that it was a Break and Enter in progress. Oliver RCMP, along with the support of Osoyoos RCMP, set up containment and Police Dogs Services was called to the scene. Police entered the residence, which was completely ransacked, but no suspects were located.

Police Dog Service began a track from the property and located a male, Samuel WENSVOORT, in a nearby orchard attempting to flee. WENSVOORT was arrested and taken into custody. Oliver RCMP were able to locate the majority of the stolen items.

WENSVOOT is appearing in Penticton Court this afternoon for Theft Over $5000 and Break and Enter.