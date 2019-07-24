Oliver RCMP report

On July 23rd, 2019 Oliver RCMP received a report of a Break and Enter that had occurred at the Oliver Food Bank during the early morning hours. Suspects had made entry into the building by breaking in though one of the side doors. A number of food items were stolen.

Through investigation Oliver RCMP were able to identify one of the suspects as local resident, Patricia SMITH.

“Trish” SMITH was located and arrested a short time later and has been charged with Break and Enter.

The Oliver Food Bank is a non-profit community organization that does an amazing job supporting people in need. This was a heartless act which impacted many people, including those who depend on the food bank to feed both themselves and their families.

SMITH is currently in custody and is to appear in Penticton court today in relation to these charges.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff

Oliver RCMP