Oliver RCMP Need Your Help To Deter Thefts

There have been a number of reported property thefts over the last few weeks in Oliver.

“The Oliver RCMP takes these thefts very seriously and understands both the financial and emotional impact it has on our residents, their families and the community as a whole”, states Oliver RCMP Corporal Tarasoff. “We are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible but we asking for the public’s assistance to do their part in helping to deter thefts in the first instance”, she adds.

Some things that you can do to help:

•Ensure all belongings are properly secured and preferably out of sight, including locking up dirt bikes, ATVs and other recreational vehicles.

•Make sure that any outbuilding and/or garage is secured with a heavy duty locking mechanism.

•Consider installing outdoor lighting and surveillance equipment.

A number of thefts have been associated to a male riding a ATV or dirt bike. Please report any suspicious activity at the time of observing it to the Oliver RCMP and obtain as may details as possible including any vehicle and/or suspect description and last known direction of travel.

For further home security tips please see “BC RCMP Home Security Tips” page.