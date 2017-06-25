Oliver pharmacy owner wins honour

Chris Pasin Wins Pharmacy Innovation Award!

A south Okanagan pharmacist ( Oliver’s Remedy Rx) has been recognized by the BC Pharmacy Association for tackling the issue of misuse and abuse of prescription pain killers.

Chris Pasin has seen the devastating effects first hand in the south Okanagan.

“We see people who have a job but have a bad back, and they start on a narcotic, and it goes from I can’t handle going to work anymore to I need more pain pills, he said. “And it turns into a real unfortunate situation.”

Pasin is the first pharmacist in the province to offer medication reviews in a retail setting by meeting with patients and talking to their doctors about better ways to treat chronic pain.Some people lose their lives by accidently overdosing on the powerful drugs prescribed by their doctor.

Pasin said a middle-aged Oliver man recently died from what’s believed to be an accidental overdose on Oxycodone used to treat chronic back pain.

Pharmacist Chris Pasin recently received the Ben Gant Innovative Practice Award. This award is presented to a pharmacist who has demonstrated significant innovation in their respective practice and/or the profession. The pharmacist’s innovative program or practice must be recognized by an outside organization, government, fellow professionals, public, or the College of Pharmacists of BC.