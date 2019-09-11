Oliver Parks – gets new office setup

The Oliver Parks and Recreation administration office is getting a major facelift starting Sept 9.

The Community Hall was built in 1976 and for decades the administration office was a working space for 1-2 employees. The capacity of the organization has significantly increased over the past 20 years, currently there are 4 full time employees, 2 part-time/relief employees and a contract bookkeeper all trying to fulfill their job duties and provide excellent customer service out of the same footprint. The administration office is the location where all programming, event planning, registration and reservations, accounting, procurement, human resources and grant writing take place and the organization’s primary location for customer service.

While the size and overall footprint of the office will not increase, the space will be reconfigured to provide an accessible entrance and customer service area; improve customer service capacity and satisfaction; increase productivity of employees; address issues associated with an aging building such as energy loss, heating/cooling, electrical and data needs.

The start date for this construction project is September 9 and the target end date is October 31, 2019. For the duration of the renovation period the Oliver Parks and Recreation administration office and all of its functions including drop-ins for classes, program registration, memberships, facility reservations and general inquiries will be relocated right next door at the Oliver Pool building. The administration office hours will continue as normal, Monday to Friday 8:30-4:30pm.