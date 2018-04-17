Oliver Parks – another year starts afresh

Pictured Annual General Meeting of the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society.

Executive:

Sheila Lange re-elected Chair

Dennis Magoffin elected Vice-Chair

Tamela Edwards elected Secretary

Other members of the Board: Marvin Louie, Larry Schwartzenberger, Rick Knodel, Helene Urcullu, Rachel Allenbrand

Annual Meeting was followed by a regular Board Meeting

A request to use the grounds for a campsite for the annual Mother’s Day softball tournament May 11-13 was turned down.

The request from Jamie Johnson and Terry Baptiste was for the use of ball diamonds 4 and 5. Up to 50 people would camp in tents or in Recreational Vehicles.

The board agreed to hire a geo technical company to perform a service for the proposed new “Small Wheel” Playground at Lion’s park. The cost $5650 with the award to Lone Pine Geotechnical Ltd. of Langley. The work to assess the soil and groundwater conditions of the site. Test pits would be excavated to a level 3 metres below grade.