Oliver Parade needs you – take poll at right

About 20 volunteers needed to assist parade organizers on Saturday August 17th

Oliver’s annual summer parade, a fun part of the Roots & Fruits Expo (formerly Sunshine Festival), is currently at risk of cancellation. A shortage of committed volunteers to assist with traffic control along the parade route and the risks associated with closing a major highway safely during the event are growing concerns.

The event organizing committee had made public their consideration of a new route that would have participants assemble on Cessna Street and head down on Similkameen, left on Sawmill and then proceed down Station Street and cross at Fairview to disperse at the Oliver Visitor Centre. This route would take the parade down a street with a reduced need for traffic control, showcase Oliver’s agriculture and industrial businesses, and encourage new participation to our annual free event.

While little feedback was received from the community about the proposed route change, the input that was received indicated that people enjoy seeing the parade along Main Street and think that it is important for the downtown businesses. Organizers have completed the application to the Ministry of Highways for the Main Street parade route from Similkameen to Veteran’s Avenue. In order for the parade to go as planned, however, 20 volunteers must step forward and register before August 1st.

The traffic control job is SIMPLE, fun and only a minimal commitment: less than 2 hours. Plus, volunteers will even get to watch the parade and still have the whole day ahead to enjoy the Expo! If you or anyone you know over the age of 16 is willing to help save the parade from cancellation, please contact

Katie Hadwin at Oliver Parks and Recreation: 250 498 4985