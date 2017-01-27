Okanagan Regional Library – Oliver Library staff thank you for your continued patience.

Damage from a roof leak is impacting our service to you. The Oliver library branch is open during regular hours, but with limited service because there is no access to the main part of the library.

The public is invited to pick up holds, renew or return items, and borrow from a small selection of books and other items.

We hope to have two 15 minute public internet stations (one with a printer) available on Tue. January 31.

We expect that access to our full library collection and services will return to normal on Tue., February 7.

We apologize for any inconveniences caused during the time.

Source: ORL Facebook