Oliver library open Saturday – gremlins invade ODN

Some flooding (water damage) at the local library has closed the facility for two days. Cause unknown.

” The library will reopen tomorrow in a limited capacity. Patrons are welcome to come to the Fairview Road entrance door and pick up their book requests and return their books. We will have a very small browsing area available for them to choose books.

We would appreciate if patrons would bring their library cards as it will make the portable check out much easier. ”

Vicky White, Community Librarian