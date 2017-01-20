Oliver library open Saturday – gremlins invade ODN

,

Some flooding (water damage) at the local library has closed the facility for two days. Cause unknown.

” The library will reopen tomorrow in a limited capacity.  Patrons are welcome to come to the Fairview Road  entrance door and pick up their book requests and return their books.  We will have a very small browsing area available for them to choose books.

We would appreciate if patrons would bring their library cards as it will make the portable check out much easier. ”

Vicky White, Community Librarian

 

