Oliver icon – 1948

From Harry bray about Don Coy:

Coy played most of his ball for the O.B.C.’s Oliver Elks Club. In the 40’s and 50’s

Don played short stop (one of the best). He helped the O.B.C’s win the International League Championship in 1948. Teams as far south as Bridgeport WA. and all teams in between as far as Vernon.

He was also involved in bringing the Baseball School to Oliver. A few of the boys made it into the Pro Leagues, he also brought in a lot of Big League Scouts and Trainers. Don still worked his Butcher Shop (Coy Meats) until he retired.

I will always remember Don and my Father (Stiffy Bray) were the hottest shortstop and second base double play duo in the League. I have many memories Thank You Don