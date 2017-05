This is the new Executive for the year 2017-2018

President: Ron Ethier

1st Vice President: Barb Norum

2nd Vice President: Rod Norum

3rd Vice President: Veronica Eadie

Secretary: Lilly Zekanovic

Treasurer: Karen Nelson

Membership Director: Mike Carter

Sgt-At-Arms: Mario Rodriques

Chaplain: Sandra Hodgins