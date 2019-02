Public Disclosure Required for the Office of Mayor – Town of Oliver

Candidate Ron Hovanes spent about 936 dollars and had the advantage of signs paid for in a previous campaign bringing his disclosed expenditure to $2136

Candidate Martin Johansen spent $855.09

Hovanes declared no financial sponsors

Johansen received cash to pay for the bulk of his expenses from Hart Buckendahl, developer

Buckendahl is a former Mayor of Oliver but now living in Osoyoos.