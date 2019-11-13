Oliver curling – 50th anniversary – celebrations start early

50 years ago

Construction was started on the Oliver Curling Club.

To celebrate the club hosted a Construction Bonspiel on Saturday November 9th. Curling club members are shown enjoying the this wonderful achievement.

The winning team consisted of Bruce Schroter, skip, Barb Barley, third, Dave Arnold, second and Linda Schroter lead.

Other two game winners were the teams of Leo Rivera, Ryan Miller and Sylvia Lowe.

Celebrations will continue throughout this year and into the 2020/21 – 50th anniversary curling season.

Photo and article submitted by Cathryn Pidduck