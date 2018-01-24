Oliver curlers help out at “Scotties Tournament”

There is a nice contingent of volunteers from the Oliver Curling club who will be volunteering at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts beginning this weekend at the SOEC in Penticton.

The Ford Hot Shots and the Wild Card Game will start the festivities on Friday Jan 26 at 6:30 . Friday is FREE for all spectators. The game is between two very well known and successful teams, one from Alberta and one from Manitoba. Chelsea Carey vs Kerri Einerson. The winner will stay and play in the Scotties and the loser will go home. It will be exciting.

Submitted by Cathy Pidduck