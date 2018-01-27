Oliver curler participates in skills competition

Cathy Thompson of the Oliver Curling Club has been chosen as one of 4 audience participants who have a chance to win a two year lease on a Ford vehicle in the Ford Hot Shots at the Scotties this morning. She has been matched with Team New Brunswick. The team must complete a skills competition against Team Manitoba, Team Nova Scotia and Team Alberta. The winning team will receive $15,000. Cash and the audience participant will receive the two year lease.

Good luck Cathy and Team New Brunswick.

Photo and words submitted by Cathy Pidduck