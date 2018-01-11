Oliver criminals operating in Penticton ?

Firearms were seized and four people were arrested at a Penticton motel Tuesday in an ongoing investigation by the local RCMP detachment’s TE unit.

Several uniformed officers, along with plain clothes officers and a police service dog reportedly moved in on the motel on Tuesday as a the group arrived in a pickup truck.

Two men and two women, all reportedly known to police, are facing several charges from the arrests, which produced a handgun, a long gun, various types of ammunition and a large amount of suspected stolen property, believed to have come from a number of break-and-enters.

Oliver resident Waylon Faulhafer, 24, is facing several firearms related offences, driving offences and possession of stolen property charges, and was also wanted for arrest for a break-and-enter in Valemont, B.C.

Okanagan Falls resident Jesse McKnight, 27, of Okanagan Falls is facing two firearms related offences, while 30-year-old Chelsey Thortensen of Oliver is facing a firearms related offence.

All three are in custody with a court date on Jan. 12, while the fourth person arrested was released on a promise to appear.

“Anytime that we can seize illegal firearms and get them off of the streets is a good thing,” said Cst. Heather Ritcey of the (TE)Unit.