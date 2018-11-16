Oliver councillor – new chair of Regional Hospital District

The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) held elections for chair and vice chair, during the inaugural meeting on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Director Karla Kozakevich, Electoral Area “E,” has been acclaimed as chair and director Manfred Bauer, Village of Keremeos has been re-elected as vice-chair.

“I would like to thank the board for its support as we move into budget and strategic planning for 2019,” says director Kozakevich. “I look forward to working with the returning directors and the many new members elected to the board.”

The Regional Board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed representatives from six member municipalities within the RDOS.

Director Petra Veintimilla, Town of Oliver was elected as chair to the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, and director Toni Boot, District of Summerland was elected vice-chair.