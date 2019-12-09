Oliver council to review new policy on public space recognition

The Commemorative Recognition and Dedications in Outdoor Public Spaces Policy provides criteria for commemorative recognition and dedications in outdoor public spaces.Organizational: The Director of Operations advised that development of an amenity inventory would be required to identify existing benches that need replacing, and those beyond 10-years. There are some memorial benches that could be replaced at this time.

In September 2019 Oliver Council received a request from the Forbes Family to consider a request to install a small plaque in memory of Don Forbes to be added to the wetland trail bench. At the time of the request the Town had no formal commemorative recognition or dedication policy to guide Council in its decision.

Currently there is a Council Policy “Memorial Benches Policy” that provides opportunity for members of the public and organizations to recognize or memorialize through the donation of a bench to the community on public property such as sidewalks, parks and the Cemetery. The fees for the memorial bench is set at actual cost plus a 15% administrative fee.

The new policy establishes guidelines that outline the types of commemorative recognition and dedication amenities (benches, picnic tables, tree) that are allowed in outdoor spaces, and further that the fees are borne fully by the applicant. The Memorial Benches Policy will be abandoned.

Commemorative recognition and dedications in outdoor public spaces help enrich spaces while respecting the natural environment, maintenance considerations, and broader community

interest in the space. Commemorative recognition and dedications in outdoor public space will only be allowed for the following reasons:

• To memorialize or honour individuals through placement of a plaque or amenity such as

a park bench, a picnic table, or tree (plaque mounted on a base at a tree).

• To acknowledge a major donation or sponsorship to the park or facility.

• To recognize a location of special historical significance.

• To recognize a contribution to the Town of historical significance and of particular

importance to the community at large (e.g. war memorial).

Commemorative recognition and dedications will not be installed to recognize:

• social/ethnic/religious or groups, or

• community events.

Council will discuss the new policy and its implications today.

