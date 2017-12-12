OLIVER COUNCIL BRIEFS

Downtown tax break program extended

The downtown revitalization tax exemption program is to be extended for five years as the town continues to try to attract new businesses to the core.

The program began in 2013 and would have run out next year. Council gave three readings to a proposal that will see it extended through 2023.

The bylaw amendment also includes a change that will expand the so-called Hotel Development Revitalization Zone to include all areas in the town in which a hotel is a legal use.

BC Tree Fruits looks to expand

Council has approved an application from BC Tree Fruits to build a 10,000-square-foot cold storage addition to its facility on Co-op Avenue.

The approval came despite the applicant not agreeing to guidelines for landscaping and screening of industrial lands “along road frontages in order to create an attractive streetscape.”

A report from staff pointed out that the frontage in this case is a laneway that is seldom used or seen by members of the public.

New face on downtown advisory committee

The town has acceded to a request from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce to change its representative on the Downtown Advisory Committee.

Brian Highly, president of the chamber, will be replaced on the advisory committee by Alberto Veitimilla, owner of Alberto’s Decorating Centre in Oliver