OLIVER COUNCIL BRIEFS

Downtown tax break program extended
The downtown revitalization tax exemption program is to be extended for five years as the town continues to try to attract new businesses to the core.
The program began in 2013 and would have run out next year. Council gave three readings to a proposal that will see it extended through 2023.
The bylaw amendment also includes a change that will expand the so-called Hotel Development Revitalization Zone to include all areas in the town in which a hotel is a legal use.
BC Tree Fruits looks to expand
Council has approved an application from BC Tree Fruits to build a 10,000-square-foot cold storage addition to its facility on Co-op Avenue.
The approval came despite the applicant not agreeing to guidelines for landscaping and screening of industrial lands “along road frontages in order to create an attractive streetscape.”
A report from staff pointed out that the frontage in this case is a laneway that is seldom used or seen by members of the public.
New face on downtown advisory committee
The town has acceded to a request from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce to change its representative on the Downtown Advisory Committee.
Brian Highly, president of the chamber, will be replaced on the advisory committee by Alberto Veitimilla, owner of Alberto’s Decorating Centre in Oliver
Comments
Al Hudec says
Why extend the downtown revitalization tax subsidy for another 5 years? Council’s whole rationalization for the tax give always to the Coast Hotel Project is that the establishement of the hotel would cause business to pour into the downtown core. Following this rational we should be increasing the tax burden on downtown business to pay for the tax breaks for the hotel. They are the big winners from the tax subsidies to the hotel.
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
I agree with Mike Heenan as it has been proven that tax breaks do not help and you loose money on the taxes which you need to create the change which attracts business. Presentation is everything and it does attract people to Town and to stop and shop. Again I stress look at entrances and exits to town and in between there is where you get the bang for your buck and in this case it works to spend money to make money plus we are paying the taxes and would like to enjoy some of it too. I am continually surprised that the businesses south of the block which gets all the attention are not noisier over their lack of attention . Bet they would like some flower baskets, even sidewalks, bricks, and trees. Plus, the greenery assists in eating up those gas fumes.
Mike Heenan says
If after 5 years of the downtown revitalization tax exemption program having resulted in a net zero effect of revitalization you might think another approach is warranted. By in effect subsidizing the commercial taxation rate you are increasing the residential one. If you have a budget and some are paying less then some are paying more. Municipal governments should not be involved in direct monetary assistance to business but through the delivery of basic municipal services such as adequate parking, street lighting, wide enough sidewalks etc. Having a primary highway run right through town certainly doesn’t help. Having the right mix of products and services make business successful, not tax holidays which others have to pay for.
Clive Macmillan says
I am very happy to see Mr. Veitimilla is on the Downtown Advisory Committee. He has maintained an interest in this committee for a couple of years and, as an Oliver resident and business owner, his input will be quite valuable. Hopefully, this committee will produce some results.
Publisher: For the record Alberto has had two locations on Main Street and bought the former Rotheisler Equipment property and transformed it into a wonderful showcase building south of Oliver. His children have grown up in Oliver in the last 35 years. Alberto and his wife Tracy along with daughter Petra have been high profile community minded people interested in the development of business/retail in our community.