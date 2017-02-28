OLIVER COUNCIL BRIEFS

Long service medal for Skaros

Mayor Ron Hovanes pinned the Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association municipal long-service medal on the chest of Oliver fire chief Dan Skaros on Monday.

The medal recognizes volunteer firefighters with at least 30 years on the job. Skaros has been part of the Oliver volunteer department for 32 years.

Several fellow volunteers and members of his family crowded the council chamber for the brief ceremony.

Noting Skaros’ long service, Hovanes said: “As a community we’re more than grateful.”

New CFO starts work at the end of March

The town’s new chief financial officer is a six-foot-six chartered accountant who likes basketball and is moving here from the farm and ranch country of southeastern Alberta.

Devon Wannop takes up the job of “leading all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities” for the town around the end of March.

Wannop leaves the same job in Taber, Alberta, a town of about 8,400 people 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Council approved his appointment on Monday.

Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan noted his fondness for basketball and Councillor Maureen Doerr added that Wannop “has three daughters who are also tall.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes said the family would finish the school year in Alberta.

Wannop replaces David Svetlichny, who left for a similar position in Summerland at the end of 2016.

Irrigation system set to go April 10

The Oliver irrigation system will begin piping water to area agriculturalists on April 10.

Operations director Shawn Goodsell told council Monday that inclement weather has delayed routine canal cleaning. But the system should be ready in time to start diverting water on April 3 and turning on the irrigation system a week later.

Those dates are in line with timing from the last 15 years.

In his report to council, Goodsell noted that the volumes available remain limited following last year’s damage to the Gallagher Lake siphon. “This could mean that irrigation users may have to restrict their water consumption this season … if the weather is hotter and drier (than normal),” he wrote.