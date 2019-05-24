Oliver could lead the way in Regional Composting!

RDOS Board of Directors (Regional District Okanagan Similkameen) meeting in Penticton endorsed a motion Thursday to apply for a grant in the amount of $1.2 million and will add $400 thousand of funds in reserve if the grant is awarded.

This would allow for the construction and operation of a sub-regional compost facility. All efforts to acquire land and get going on this needed project in the entire region has failed because of NIMBY concerns.

The RDOS board decided to deal with the pressing problem of the almost-full Oliver landfill, attempting to address the issue by asking for funding through the B.C. Organics Infrastructure Program.

“The need for Oliver has increased quite substantively, over the last little while, in terms of agricultural waste,” Operations Manager Andrew Reeder said. “What’s happened in Oliver is the feedlot closed next door and we’re seeing quite a bit of materials that we typically haven’t seen in our agricultural group.”

Source: Photos ODN, Graphics RDOS and files from Castanet