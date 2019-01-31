Oliver capital projects approved

Town of Oliver’s list of General Fund – Capital Projects approved:

Earle Crescent Resurfacing – Okanagan Street to Veterans Avenue to Kootenay Street $600 thousand

Veterans Avene & Church Avenues – resurfacing $148 thousand

Airport Street – Lane rehab – Skagit Avenue to Road 1 – $138K

Tuc-El-Nuit Elementary – Parking & Sidewalk – $66K

Fairview Rd & Nicola Street – Access to Rainbow Crosswalk – $22.5K

Sawmill Road – Line repainting/flexible bollards – $21.7K

In addition, new Bridge Park will be completed this year. Estimated cost has not yet been finalized however the money for this project is coming out of the Parks Development Cost Charge fund and not general taxation.