Oliver business licenses to cost more

The cost of a Town of Oliver business licence has increased from the average $75.00 per year to $100 per year, dependent on the classification of the business.

The new fee schedule is available on the Town’s website www.oliver.ca

That is a 33.3 percent increase.

As part of the Oliver Council’s 2016-2018 Strategic Plan, a review and update of the Business Licence Bylaw was done to meet the current legislative requirements. The last update was in 2003.

Business Licence Bylaw 1368 was adopted by Council on November 27, 2017. The new Bylaw may be found on the Town’s website, at www.oliver.ca > Town Services > Business Licensing.

The Town would like to make our customers aware that invoices are being mailed out by January 31st of 2018 and due on or before March 31st, 2018. In the past, invoices were sent out in November and were due by January 15 of the current business year.