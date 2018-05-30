Oliver Arena – Saturday

Spring is a great time to rid yards, sheds and storage rooms of unwanted items, and the saying “one person’s junk is another one’s treasure” rings true this Saturday at the Oliver Arena where Oliver Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Community Garage & Plant Sale. The event on June 2nd is a chance to check out multiple family garage sales under one roof and the proceeds from table rentals and the BBQ sponsored by Kevin’s No Frills will go to the Oliver Small Wheels Park project.

The project is an effort to revitalize the current skatepark facility that was built in 2000 in Lion’s Park by a committed group of residents in memory of Joel Waines, an avid skateboarder who died tragically at the age of 16. The park is in desperate need of repair in order to keep the legacy of the space alive. In March a Public Input Workshop hosted by New Line Skateparks was attended by approx. 25 youth and adults, who provided valuable ideas to be used to create new concept designs. The designs were released for the first time on an open house at the skatepark in Lion’s Park on Sunday May 27th. These plans will also be on display at the Garage Sale event on Saturday and feedback forms will be available for people to submit input concepts.