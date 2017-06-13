Oliver and District  Heritage Society – Wheelchair Friendly and Protective Display Cabinets.

Sue Morhun, Director of the Oliver and District Heritage Society and Manda Maggs in charge of collections, updated Council on the progress of their two big projects – Deep Roots Exhibit and Heritage Garden Project.

The Deep Roots Exhibit will revamp the inside of the museum to better accommodate visitors and they can enjoy displays in new UV Cabinets that will protect artifacts that previously could not be seen.

The Heritage Garden Project will take out the lawn and replace it with a Xeriscaped Heritage Garden with interpreted native species of shrubs, trees and grasses, wheel chair access and seating for outdoor programs.

This is Oliver and District’s museum! Sue asks for stories and contributions from the community to add to the rich heritage of the museum and the story of our little piece of paradise.